Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 163,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

