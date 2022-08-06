Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
