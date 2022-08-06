SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.32.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.68. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.