Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 135.49%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $101,084.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,037 shares of company stock worth $918,647. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 140,808 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.