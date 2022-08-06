Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

SFM stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

