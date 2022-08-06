Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 800

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.56) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 734 ($8.99).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 608 ($7.45) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($7.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.99. The firm has a market cap of £18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23.

In related news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

