Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Andrea J. Ayers Purchases 15,500 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

