Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

