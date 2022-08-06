Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

