Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

