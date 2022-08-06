Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

STRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Starry Group Stock Down 3.4 %

STRY opened at $3.97 on Friday. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Insider Activity

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

