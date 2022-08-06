Startek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Startek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Startek, Inc. ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Startek worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Startek in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

