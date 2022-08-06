Startek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Startek Stock Performance
Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Startek in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
Read More
