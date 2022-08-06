StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.57. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 120,865 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.82.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 8.84% of StealthGas worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

