Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 280 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

