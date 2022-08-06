Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 3,620 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

