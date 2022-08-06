Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

