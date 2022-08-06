Stephens Inc. AR Buys 270 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital
In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Silvergate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
SI opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
