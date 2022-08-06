Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

About Asbury Automotive Group

ABG opened at $179.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.