Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 1,772 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $237,861. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

