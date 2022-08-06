Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 2,026 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.77 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.