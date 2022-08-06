Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

CPE stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

