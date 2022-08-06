Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

