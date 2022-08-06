Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $269.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.