Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Five9 were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,756,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 0.60. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

