Stephens Inc. AR Has $212,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
