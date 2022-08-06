Stephens Inc. AR Has $213,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Leslie’s stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

