Stephens Inc. AR Has $223,000 Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 5,063.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Toast were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 818.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Toast by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.