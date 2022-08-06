Stephens Inc. AR Has $224,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 104,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 656,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 44,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

