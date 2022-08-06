Stephens Inc. AR Has $224,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

