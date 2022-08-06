Stephens Inc. AR Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hologic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.40 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

