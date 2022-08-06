Stephens Inc. AR Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $307.00 million, a PE ratio of 125.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

