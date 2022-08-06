Stephens Inc. AR Has $233,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,316.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

