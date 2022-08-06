Stephens Inc. AR Has $239,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

