Stephens Inc. AR Has $250,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

