Stephens Inc. AR Has $262,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

