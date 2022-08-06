Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 114,976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NYSE VSTO opened at $28.91 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

