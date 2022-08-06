Stephens Inc. AR Invests $211,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 454,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.03 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

