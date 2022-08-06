Stephens Inc. AR Invests $217,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Loews by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

