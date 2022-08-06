Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $220,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,533,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after purchasing an additional 428,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 337,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 219,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 219,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

PNFP opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

