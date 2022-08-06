Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $242,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.