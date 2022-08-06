Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

