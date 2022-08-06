Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,553,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO
In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.