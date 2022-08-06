Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,739 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares
In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
