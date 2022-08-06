Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $702,000.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $31.60 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
