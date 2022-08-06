Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $339,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.