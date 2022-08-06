Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 3,095 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after buying an additional 425,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,503,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

