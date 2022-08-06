Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after buying an additional 134,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $64.51 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

