Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 251,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.88 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.