Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,169 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.
Insider Transactions at DTE Energy
DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
