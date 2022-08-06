Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,414 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mandiant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Mandiant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

