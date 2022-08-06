Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

SPEM opened at $34.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

