Stephens Inc. AR Sells 178 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pool were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

Pool Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $373.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.27. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

