Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,394 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

